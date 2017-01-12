Xerox Corporation (XRX) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Xerox Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cross Research started coverage on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Xerox Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) opened at 7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Xerox Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Xerox Corporation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm earned $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Xerox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

WARNING: “Xerox Corporation (XRX) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/xerox-corporation-xrx-raised-to-overweight-at-morgan-stanley/1149540.html.

In other Xerox Corporation news, insider Herve Tessler sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,067.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie F. Varon sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $33,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Xerox Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Xerox Corporation by 96.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 956,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 469,410 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Xerox Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Xerox Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Xerox Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Corporation Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment comprises two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.