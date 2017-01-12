Xaar plc (XAR) Receives Corporate Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Xaar plc to an add rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 570 ($6.93) to GBX 490 ($5.96) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xaar plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 476.67 ($5.80).

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) traded down 1.63% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 423.00. 39,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Xaar plc has a 12 month low of GBX 357.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 525.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 457.37. The firm’s market cap is GBX 322.35 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/xaar-plc-xar-receives-corporate-rating-from-n1-singer/1150010.html.

Xaar plc Company Profile

Xaar plc is engaged in the development of digital inkjet technology and manufacture of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads. The Company’s segments are product sales, commissions and fees, and royalties. It offers a range of industrial inkjet printheads and printhead systems, which are designed and produced to meet the customer-driven requirements of a range of manufacturing applications.

