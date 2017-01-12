Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have $112.62 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts, Limited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 91.69 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 3,973.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Boone Wayson bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.83 per share, with a total value of $3,518,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,298.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $4,224,561.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,314,201.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 232,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 40.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 68.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

