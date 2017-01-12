Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries is one of the leading diversified metal processing companies. The company is one of North America’s premier value-added steel processors and one of the leaders in manufactured metal products such as automotive aftermarket stampings, pressure cylinders, metal framing, metal ceiling grid systems and laser welded blanks. (Company Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WOR. Jefferies Group lowered Worthington Industries from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie downgraded Worthington Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) traded down 1.87% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 279,482 shares. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $727.80 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.08%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 68.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

