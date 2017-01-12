World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Target Corporation (TGT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Loeb Partners Corp increased its position in Target Corporation by 666.7% in the third quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target Corporation by 12.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Target Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Target Corporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 293,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem LLP increased its position in Target Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 29,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded down 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.31. 1,922,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $298,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

