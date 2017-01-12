World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,112,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,555,000 after buying an additional 110,531 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,633,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,973,000 after buying an additional 282,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) traded down 0.14% during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. 3,544,768 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.01. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 25.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/world-asset-management-inc-increases-stake-in-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice/1150188.html.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $397,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,157.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Vice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,404,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.