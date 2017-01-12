Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 213.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,569,000 after buying an additional 980,370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2,173.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,014,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,865,000 after buying an additional 969,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,351,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,213,000 after buying an additional 675,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 517.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 573,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 3,112,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded down 1.19% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,028 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company earned $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC set a $40.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider James W. Jr. Brett sold 16,355 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $891,183.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,051.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

