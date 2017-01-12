Williams Partners LP (WPZ) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Williams Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) traded up 0.501% on Wednesday, hitting $40.351. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,292 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.05 billion. Williams Partners has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Williams Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Partners will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPZ. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Williams Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Williams Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Williams Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Williams Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

