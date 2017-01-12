Williams Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (WPZ)

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Williams Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the firm will earn $2.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Williams Partners had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

WPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Williams Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) traded up 0.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 1,723,532 shares of the company traded hands. Williams Partners has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $40.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The firm’s market cap is $24.01 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

