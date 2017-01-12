William Hill plc’s (WMH) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMH. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Investec downgraded shares of William Hill plc to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 286 ($3.48) to GBX 243 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 319 ($3.88) price target on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Goodbody reissued a hold rating on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 339.82 ($4.13).

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) opened at 285.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.00. William Hill plc has a 52-week low of GBX 235.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 415.70. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.50 billion.

About William Hill plc

William Hill PLC is a United Kingdom-based gambling company. The Company provides land-based and mobile sports betting services. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, Telephone, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activity undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines.

