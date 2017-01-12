Wildhorse Resrc (WRD) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc (NYSE:WRD) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wildhorse Resrc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Wildhorse Resrc (NYSE:WRD) opened at 15.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. Wildhorse Resrc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

In other Wildhorse Resrc news, President Anthony Franklin Bahr acquired 500,000 shares of Wildhorse Resrc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Wildhorse Resrc

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

