Wildhorse Resrc (WRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc (NYSE:WRD) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRD. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wildhorse Resrc has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Wildhorse Resrc (NYSE:WRD) opened at 15.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Wildhorse Resrc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

In other Wildhorse Resrc news, President Anthony Franklin Bahr purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Wildhorse Resrc

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

