WILDHORSE RESRC (WRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of WILDHORSE RESRC (NYSE:WRD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WILDHORSE RESRC in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WILDHORSE RESRC in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on WILDHORSE RESRC in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WILDHORSE RESRC in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation began coverage on WILDHORSE RESRC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

WILDHORSE RESRC (NYSE:WRD) traded down 0.8573% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.8714. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,438 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. WILDHORSE RESRC has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

In other WILDHORSE RESRC news, President Anthony Franklin Bahr purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WILDHORSE RESRC Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

