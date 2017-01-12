Whittier Trust Co. Has $638,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Whittier Trust Co. held its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 208.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded up 2.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,901,134 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 500 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,262.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $14,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,649,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,890,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

