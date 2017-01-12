Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) to Post FY2016 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report issued on Sunday. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($2.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.10). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.79 price target for the company in a report on Monday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Sunday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/whiting-petroleum-corporation-wll-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-2-28-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts/1148931.html.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) opened at 12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm’s market cap is $3.58 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.44.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm earned $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 106.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/whiting-petroleum-corporation-wll-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-2-28-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts/1148931.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.