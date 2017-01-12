Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) traded down 1.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,818 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/whitehorse-finance-inc-whf-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1150206.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 617.39%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 3,180 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $34,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,034.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $655,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.