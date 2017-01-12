WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON GAS LIGHT CO is a public utility that delivers and sells natural gas to metropolitan Washington, D.C. and adjoining areas in Maryland and Virginia. A distribution subsidiary serves portions of Virginia and West Virginia. The Company has four wholly-owned active subsidiaries that include: Shenandoah Gas Company (Shenandoah) is engaged in the delivery and sale of natural gas at retail in the Shenandoah Valley, including Winchester, Middletown, Strasburg, Stephens City and New Market, Virginia, and Martinsburg, West Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of WGL Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of WGL Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WGL Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) traded up 7.89% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.76. 2,145,996 shares of the stock traded hands. WGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. WGL Holdings’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of WGL Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WGL Holdings by 102.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of WGL Holdings by 192.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of WGL Holdings by 62.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WGL Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGL Holdings Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

