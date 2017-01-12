Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered Weyerhaeuser Company from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) opened at 30.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Weyerhaeuser Company had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Merle sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $214,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company during the second quarter valued at about $35,119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,249,000 after buying an additional 119,230 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 99,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 155.7% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 801,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 488,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser Company

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner of timberlands. It is principally engaged in growing and harvesting timber, as well as manufacturing, distributing and selling products made from trees. Its segments include Timberlands, Wood Products and Cellulose Fibers.

