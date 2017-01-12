Westpac Banking Corp Has $1,401,000 Position in HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,983 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Holdings were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 7.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 530,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 651.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,086,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,724,000 after buying an additional 4,410,239 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the third quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 144.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 592,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 350,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) traded down 0.24% during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 1,483,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. HCA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Holdings, Inc. will post $6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Avondale Partners lowered shares of HCA Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.16.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $170,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 167,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $12,370,769.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,295,779.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Holdings, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segment is operating hospitals and related healthcare entities. The Company operates approximately 168 hospitals, consisting of 164 general, acute care hospitals; three psychiatric hospitals, and one rehabilitation hospital. In addition, the Company operates approximately 116 freestanding surgery centers.

