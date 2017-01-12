Westpac Banking Corp Has $1,166,000 Position in Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,552 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s Corporation were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation during the second quarter valued at $148,773,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) traded up 1.56% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. 1,472,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Moody’s Corporation had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Moody’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moody’s Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.78.

In other news, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $74,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $199,659.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

