Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Given “Buy” Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WES. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Gas Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Gas Partners, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.13.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) opened at 59.18 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.45 billion. Western Gas Partners, has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Western Gas Partners, had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm earned $481.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners, will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Western Gas Partners, by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 1.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Gas Partners,

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko), as well as third-party producers and customers.

