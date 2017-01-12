West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services applies technologies to the process of bringing new drug therapies and healthcare products. West’s technologies include the design and manufacture of packaging components for pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products; research and development of drug delivery systems; contract manufacturing and packaging services; clinical services; and contract laboratory services and other services that support the manufacturing, filling and packaging of pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a fair value rating and set a $72.55 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 26th.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 146,745 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $88.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business earned $376.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 332 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,063.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Johnson sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $187,095.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,307,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,890,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 64.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,306,000 after buying an additional 86,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 500.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (West) is a manufacturer of components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs, as well as delivery system components for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products industries. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems segment (Packaging Systems) and the Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems segment (Delivery Systems).

