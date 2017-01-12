Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 16,655,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 64.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

