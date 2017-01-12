Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.20. 3,954,480 shares of the company traded hands. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $272.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.15 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.43 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

