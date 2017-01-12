Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $464,028,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,169,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company were worth $464,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company during the second quarter worth about $603,665,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 715.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,961,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 3,475,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,765,000 after buying an additional 2,253,067 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,852,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,426,000 after buying an additional 2,214,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company by 25,054.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,962,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,042,000 after buying an additional 1,955,011 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) opened at 30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $464,028,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-464028000-stake-in-taiwan-semiconductor-manufacturing-company-ltd-tsm/1149193.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of integrated circuits and semiconductors. The main businesses of the Company include the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing and sales of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices, as well as the manufacture of masks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.