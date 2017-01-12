Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $645,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 1.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 31.6% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) opened at 130.36 on Thursday. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a one year low of $106.82 and a one year high of $133.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 9.88%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. D/B/A Chubb Limited New currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In other D/B/A Chubb Limited New news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $17,581,160.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,771,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,999,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

