Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,573,092 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $1,128,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation during the second quarter worth $355,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,782,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation during the second quarter worth $23,540,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 282,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,793,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 177.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.68. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.61 and a 52-week high of $180.09.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.10. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business earned $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. General Dynamics Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.74 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on General Dynamics Corporation from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded General Dynamics Corporation to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.98.

In other General Dynamics Corporation news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $12,476,956.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at $35,266,792.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

