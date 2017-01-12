Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,638,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $416,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,970,000 after buying an additional 2,998,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,964,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,932,000 after buying an additional 339,126 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,129,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,549,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 127.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,266,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 1,833,200 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) opened at 45.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.36. KAR Auction Services, Inc has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $773.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.84 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from KAR Auction Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In related news, insider Kelly Peter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 18,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $697,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

