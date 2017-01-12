Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3,980,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 230.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,502,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,274,000 after buying an additional 12,209,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,555,000 after buying an additional 9,838,198 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $387,606,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 84,651,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,801,000 after buying an additional 5,072,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,528,000 after buying an additional 4,882,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,852,320 shares. The stock has a market cap of $252.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.37. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,331.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

