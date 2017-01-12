Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $514,000 Position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA held its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spero Smith Investment Advisers Inc. OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation during the third quarter valued at $282,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 19,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.01. 1,239,557 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/wedgewood-investors-inc-pa-has-514000-position-in-norfolk-souther-corporation-nsc/1150721.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. CLSA lowered shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.60 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $190,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $197,925.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.