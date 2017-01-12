WD-40 Company Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (WDFC)

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for WD-40 Company in a research note issued on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst L. Weiser now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wunderlich decreased their target price on WD-40 Company from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of WD-40 Company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded down 1.02% on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,693 shares. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58.
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. WD-40 Company had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business earned $89.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. WD-40 Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from WD-40 Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. WD-40 Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.
In related news, Director Giles H. Bateman sold 1,176 shares of WD-40 Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $127,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard purchased 600 shares of WD-40 Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.00 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 Company during the second quarter valued at $58,561,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 Company during the second quarter valued at $27,297,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company by 133.7% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 963,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,363,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of WD-40 Company during the second quarter valued at $7,188,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
About WD-40 Company
WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.