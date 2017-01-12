Waters Corporation (WAT) Stake Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waters Corporation were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) traded down 0.56% during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 624,391 shares. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $162.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business earned $527 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised Waters Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

