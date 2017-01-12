Waters Corporation (WAT) Position Lowered by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,303 shares during the period. Waters Corporation accounts for about 2.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters Corporation were worth $158,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRC Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Corporation during the third quarter valued at $715,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters Corporation during the third quarter valued at $343,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) opened at 139.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $162.53.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $527 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Waters Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post $6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised Waters Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $170.00 price target on Waters Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Waters Corporation Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

