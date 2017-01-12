Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a sell rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.67.
Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 109.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.23. Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $109.49.
Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.
