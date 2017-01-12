WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WageWorks were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAGE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WageWorks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WageWorks during the third quarter worth $26,706,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WageWorks by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WageWorks by 16.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 63,604 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WageWorks by 154.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) traded down 2.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. 24,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. WageWorks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39.

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter. WageWorks had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WageWorks, Inc. will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WageWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.20 price target on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WageWorks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

In other WageWorks news, Director Edward C. Nafus sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Jackson sold 87,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $6,360,925.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act and other employee benefits.

