WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WageWorks, Inc. is an on-demand provider of tax-advantaged programs for consumer-directed health, commuter and other employee spending account benefits, or CDBs, in the United States. The Company administers and operates an array of CDBs, including spending account management programs, such as health and dependent care flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and commuter benefits, such as transit and parking programs. The Company delivers its CDB programs through a benefits-as-a-service delivery model. WageWorks, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAGE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $67.20 price target on shares of WageWorks in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on WageWorks in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Shares of WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. 72,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 1.05. WageWorks has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $75.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39.

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. WageWorks had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WageWorks will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/wageworks-inc-wage-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1150226.html.

In other WageWorks news, Director Bruce G. Bodaken sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $728,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph L. Jackson sold 87,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $6,360,925.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAGE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WageWorks by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WageWorks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in WageWorks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WageWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in WageWorks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

WageWorks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act and other employee benefits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WageWorks (WAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WageWorks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WageWorks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.