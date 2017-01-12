Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) opened at 40.35 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $7.85 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $41.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/voya-financial-inc-voya-upgraded-at-wells-fargo-company/1149477.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $49,759.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,028.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a retirement, investment and insurance company, which provides retirement services, annuities, investment management services, mutual funds, life insurance, group insurance and supplemental health products. It provides its principal products and services in two ongoing businesses: Retirement and Investment Solutions, and Insurance Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.