Vivendi SA (VIVHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi SA in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Vivendi SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi SA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi SA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 97,343 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.55. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

About Vivendi SA

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company’s segments include Universal Music Group (UMG), Canal+ Group, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate. Its UMG segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music (physical and digital media), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

