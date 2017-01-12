Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vivendi SA (OTC:VIVHY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (OTC:VIVHY) opened at 19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Vivendi SA has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vivendi SA (VIVHY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/vivendi-sa-vivhy-coverage-initiated-at-credit-suisse-group-2/1149172.html.

Vivendi SA Company Profile

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company’s segments include Universal Music Group (UMG), Canal+ Group, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate. Its UMG segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music (physical and digital media), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.