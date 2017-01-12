Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc (VTAE) Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VTAE) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.12% of Vitae Pharmaceuticals worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitae Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,179,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,097,000 after buying an additional 1,653,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vitae Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,050,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 419,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vitae Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 181,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vitae Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vitae Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VTAE) remained flat at $21.00 during trading on Thursday.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTAE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Vitae Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vitae Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered Vitae Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vitae Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vitae Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Vitae Pharmaceuticals

Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for diseases. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of product candidates through Contour, its structure-based drug discovery platform. The Company’s product candidates include VTP- 43742 for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as multiple other autoimmune disorders.

