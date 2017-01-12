Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of discrete passive electronic components and discrete active electronic components, particularly resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes and transistors. The company offers its customers one-stop access to one of the most comprehensive electronic component lines of any manufacturer in the United States or Europe. Passive electronic components, discrete active electronic components and integrated circuits are the primary elements of every electronic circuit. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSH. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) opened at 16.70 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business earned $592 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.28%.

In related news, insider Marc Zandman sold 27,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $441,075.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,422.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 37,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $600,917.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs. The Diodes segment’s products include rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and power modules.

