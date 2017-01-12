Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $30,265,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL held its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,700 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 76.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 157.76 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.64 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $30,265,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-has-30265000-position-in-henry-schein-inc-hsic/1149447.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.28.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $375,094.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,724.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.