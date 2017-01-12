Vetr Inc. Upgrades Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) to “Strong-Buy”

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was upgraded by Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $81.50 target price on the open-source software company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $88.00 price objective on Red Hat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. Red Hat has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $82.73.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $86,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Red Hat during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Red Hat by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

