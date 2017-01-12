Vetr Inc. Lowers United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Hold

Vetr cut shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $119.82 target price on the stock.
UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.42.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) opened at 114.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $87.30 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.91.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 195.68% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm earned $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $2,230,000. TrueNorth Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.
