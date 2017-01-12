Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) VP Paul Westberg sold 7,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $120,868.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Westberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Paul Westberg sold 13,356 shares of Versartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $212,761.08.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Paul Westberg sold 11,213 shares of Versartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $175,595.58.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Paul Westberg sold 361 shares of Versartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $5,721.85.

On Friday, December 16th, Paul Westberg sold 5,000 shares of Versartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) opened at 15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $539.32 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Versartis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) VP Paul Westberg Sells 7,931 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/versartis-inc-vsar-vp-paul-westberg-sells-7931-shares-of-stock/1149383.html.

VSAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Versartis in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Versartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Versartis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Versartis during the second quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Versartis by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Versartis by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,078,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 130,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Versartis by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 113,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Versartis by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s product pipeline includes VRS-317 and XTEN Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Versartis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versartis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.