Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lowe fs LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11,938.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded up 0.42% on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 11,052,102 shares of the company were exchanged. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business earned $30.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.16 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $32,925.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $298,056.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $32,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

