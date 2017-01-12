Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior ($0.07) to $0.07.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) opened at 27.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 36.77%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Pacific Crest reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.39.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari sold 2,250 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,197,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,597,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,014,000 after buying an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,058,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 755,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc designs, manufactures, markets and supports thin film equipment. The Company’s equipment is used to make electronic devices, including light emitting diodes (LED), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), wireless devices, power electronics, hard disk drives (HDDs) and semiconductors.

