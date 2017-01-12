Vectura Group PLC (VEC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON: VEC) recently:

1/11/2017 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

1/11/2017 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at N+1 Singer. They now have a GBX 202 ($2.46) price target on the stock.

1/11/2017 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 252 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

1/11/2017 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

1/4/2017 – Vectura Group PLC had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($2.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

12/22/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 252 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

12/20/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at N+1 Singer from GBX 208 ($2.53) to GBX 202 ($2.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 252 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

11/29/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

11/24/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on the stock.

11/23/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at N+1 Singer. They now have a GBX 208 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

11/17/2016 – Vectura Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 252 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) opened at 140.28 on Thursday. Vectura Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 122.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 200.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 806.19 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.51.

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

