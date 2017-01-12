Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Group

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy Corporation to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Vetr cut Valero Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.26 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Valero Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) traded down 1.70% during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,259 shares. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The business earned $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 billion. Valero Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

