Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) in a research note released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRX. Mizuho reissued an underperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) traded up 2.838% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.765. 13,903,505 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.48 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.23. The firm earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 43.81%. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post $5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 3,476,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $51,628,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sr. Ross purchased 5,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,088.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 22.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 239,261 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).
